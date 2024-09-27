Two boys drown in water-filled quarry in Palghar

Palghar, Sep 27 (PTI) Two children drowned in a water-filled quarry in Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Friday.

The boys, Naseem Chowdhary (13) and Sopan Chouhan (14), had ventured into the quarry in the Navjeevan locality for a swim on Thursday afternoon, an official from the MBVV police said.

The family members who were alerted rushed to the spot, pulled out the boys and took them to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared them dead, he said.

The duo were residents of Dhanivbaug, he said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered. PTI COR ARU