Two boys drown while bathing in Saryu river in UP’s Barabanki

Barabanki (UP), Jun 7 (PTI) Two boys drowned while taking bath in Saryu river in Badosarai area of Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district on Saturday evening, police said.

Satyam Pal (13) and his cousin Vivek Pal (12), residents of Bahraich district, had come to Alinagar village to attend a wedding at their maternal uncle's house, they said.

While playing, the boys reached the banks of Saryu river, located about a kilometer away from the village, and started taking a bath. However, they slipped into deep water, they said.

Hearing the screams, some people immediately came to help and jumped into the river. They managed to pull them out of the waters but by then they had died.

After getting information, Sub-District Magistrate Preeti Singh, CO Garima Pant, Inspector Santosh Kumar and other officers reached the spot. The administration is investigating the matter.

Badosarai SHO Santosh Kumar said with the help of police and local villagers the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Further legal action is being taken in the case.