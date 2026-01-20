Two boys escape from remand home in MP’s Ujjain

Ujjain (MP), Jan 20 (PTI) Two boys escaped from a government-run remand home in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Tuesday, police said.

The boys, aged 13 and 15 years old, broke the grill of a bathroom and ran away, eluding security guards at the facility in the Lalpur area under Nagjhiri police station limits, an official said.

City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Shweta Gupta said that one of the boys had been brought to the home three months ago, while the other had been lodged there for the past year.

One of the boys first obtained permission to go to the bathroom late at night, broke the iron grill, and escaped, and the other followed suit shortly after, she said.

The staff launched a search after the duo failed to return, and the police were subsequently informed, the official said, adding that teams have been formed to look for the runaways.