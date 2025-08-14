Two boys feared drowned in river in Jharkhand's Palamu

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Aug 14 (PTI) Two minor boys, who were cousins, were feared drowned in the Koel river in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Thursday, a police officer said.

A 13-year-old boy had gone to take a bath at Chanwari ghat of the river along with his mother and his who was 12. They were residents of Pahari Mohalla of Medininagar.

While the woman was washing clothes, her son and nephew went into deep water and washed away, the officer-in-charge of Medininagar police station Jyoti Lal Rajwar said.

When the woman noticed that, she raised an alarm, but they could not be found.

Divers were pressed into service to find them.