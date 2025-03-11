Two boys go missing in Kathua

Jammu, March 11 (PTI) Police have launched a search for two boys who have gone missing in Kathua district, an official said on Tuesday.

A police officer said, "Sarwa Din of Marheen and Makhan Din of Rajbagh filed a complaint on February 27, stating that their sons Deen (15) and Rehmat Ali (12) had gone to graze cattle near the Goat Farm in Bhamberwan, but have not returned." He said a case has been registered and police are circulating the boys' photos to gather clues.

Deputy Inspector General Shiv Kumar Sharma has directed police officers to liaise with other districts and deras, as well as the relatives of the two families in Punjab, Jammu and Udhampur.

Sharma has met the family members and assured them all possible measures to locate the missing boys. On March 8, the bodies of three civilians, including a 14-year-old child, were found in Billawar area in Kathua, three days after they went missing in a terrorist-infested area. PTI AB RUK RUK