Two boys’ hostels of Gauhati University temporarily shut down following clashes

Guwahati, Oct 1 (PTI) Two boys’ hostels of Gauhati University have been temporarily closed down following clashes between inmates after the varsity’s students’ union election last week, a top official said on Tuesday.

The varsity authorities have also filed a police complaint and will ensure stringent steps are taken against those involved in the violence that left at least 12 students injured.

Vice-Chancellor Nani Gopal Mahanta said clashes had broken out between boarders of RCC 1 and RCC 2 hostels on Friday night after the results of the Post-Graduate Students’ Union (PGSU) election were declared earlier in the day.

Polling was conducted on September 26 peacefully.

“The unfortunate incident of Friday night has tarnished the legacy of our University. About 12-13 boys were injured. Two of our security personnel were also hurt, with one admitted to the ICU,” Mahanta said.

“The primary focus of students should be their education, but it seems there has been some deviation from it. With immediate effect, we are temporarily closing down hostels RCC 1 and RCC 2,” the VC said.

He added that the boarders are being shifted to other hostels to ensure that they do not face any problems in continuing with their classes.

Mahanta said a police complaint has already been filed and the culprits behind the incident will not be spared.

“Our decision to close down the hostels for the time being has been taken keeping in mind the need for developing a healthy atmosphere. We will not tolerate anyone interfering with the education of our students,” the VC added.

Among key posts in last week's PGSU elections, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad-supported candidate had claimed the president's post, while the general secretary's position was won by the Asom Chatra Parishad-backed nominee.