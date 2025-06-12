Two boys injured after coming in contact with high tension wire in city

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Two minor boys suffered burn injuries after coming in contact with a high-tension wire during a fire incident in a house in Delhi's Nangloi area, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said on Thursday.
The incident was reported at 6:36 pm from Sainik Colony in Nangloi on Wednesday evening.
According to the DFS, three fire tenders were rushed to the spot after receiving information about the blaze. The fire was brought under control and the tenders returned by 9:25 pm.
DFS chief Atul Garg said two children, identified as Suryansh (10) and Ritik (9), were injured after coming in contact by a high-tension wire.
Both were shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital by locals. While Suryansh suffered 35 per cent burns, Ritik sustained 19 per cent burns. Their condition is stated to be stable, officials added. PTI BM DV DV