Two boys injured in Bundi Gurukul fire die, case filed against institute

Kota, Oct 7 (PTI) Two boys injured in a fire at a Gurukul in Bundi district succumbed to their injuries during treatment, police said on Monday.

Three boys were injured in the blaze reported in Talawas village of Dei area on Wednesday was allegedly caused by sparks from neem leaves burnt as a mosquito repellent.

Shivshankar Sharma (13), who had 60 per cent burn injuries died at SMS Hospital in Jaipur on Sunday night, Nainwan Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Shankar Lal said.

He said that Ritesh Sharma (13) who had suffered 90 per cent burns died at MBS Hospital in Kota on Monday morning.

The third boy, Abhijeet Sharma (12) who had sustained 60 per cent burns is still undergoing treatment in Kota, the DSP said.

Based on the complaint lodged by Shivshankar's parents, a case has been registered under sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 118 (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 125 (A) (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the steering committee and director of the Gurukul, he said.

The two bodies have been handed over to the families after post-mortem on Monday and an investigation has been launched into the matter, Lal said.

Meanwhile, the district education department claimed to have nothing to do with the Gurukul.

"The Gurukul in Talwas was not registered with the education department nor with any of the state's body. It was however registered from a Vedic institute in Ujjain," Bundi Chief District Education Officer (CDEO) Mahaveer Prasad Sharma said while expressing sorrow and condolences.

