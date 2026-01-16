Two boys killed as wall collapses in UP village

Saharanpur (UP), Jan 16 (PTI) Two boys were killed after a wall collapsed on them in a village here on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred when Ajmal (12) and Shifan (4) were riding a bicycle in the Daulatpur village, Gangoh police station in-charge Sanjeev Kumar told PTI.

He said a leaning wall of a house belonging to a resident, Abbas, suddenly collapsed, trapping both children under the debris.

Locals rushed to the spot and, after considerable effort, pulled the boys out from under the rubble.

The injured children were immediately taken by their family members to a private clinic in Lakhnouti, where doctors declared Ajmal dead. Shifan was referred to Saharanpur for treatment, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way, Kumar said.

The parents of the children declined to initiate any legal proceedings in the matter, following which the bodies were handed over to the family after completing necessary formalities, police added.