Two boys swept away in Daya river near Bhubaneswar; body of one recovered

Bhubaneswar, Aug 15 (PTI) Two minor boys were swept away in Daya River on the outskirts of the city on Friday. While the body of one has been recovered, search operation is on to locate the other teen, police said.

According to police, the boys from Old Town area went to the river for a bath during the day but were swept away by the strong currents.

The deceased has been identified as Abhay Kumar Swain (14), an officer of Dhauli police station said.

Efforts are underway to locate the missing boy, he added.