Two Brazilian women held for smuggling cocaine worth Rs 26 crore at Delhi airport: Customs

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Two Brazilian women have been arrested for allegedly smuggling cocaine worth nearly Rs 26 crore at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here in sperate cases, the customs department said on Thursday.

The passengers, who arrived on the same flight, had concealed the narcotics by ingesting capsules, transporting them from South America to India via Europe, the department said.

The two were intercepted upon arrival from Sao Paulo in Brazil via Paris in France on January 25.

During interrogation, the women admitted to ingesting narcotic-filled capsules, the department said in a statement.

One of them ejected 79 capsules -- 76 in the airport’s preventive room toilet in the arrival hall of terminal -3 and three during her stay at a hospital. When the capsules were cut open, 768 grams of cocaine worth Rs 11.52 crore was recovered, it said.

The cocaine was seized and the woman was arrested, the customs department said. The second woman ejected 93 capsules -- 38 at the airport’s preventive room toilet in the arrival hall of terminal -3 and 55 at a hospital -- containing 959 grams of cocaine, valued at Rs 14.39 crore.

A total of 1.72 kg of cocaine in 172 capsules, worth Rs 25.91 crore, was seized from the two accused, the department said in a post on X.

"Further investigation is underway to track the international syndicate," it added.