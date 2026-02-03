Two British nationals told to leave India for pasting political stickers in Rajasthan's Pushkar

Jaipur, Feb 3 (PTI) The Rajasthan Police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has issued "leave India" notices to two British nationals for allegedly pasting political stickers in public places in Pushkar, officials said on Monday.

The stickers contained messages such as 'Free Palestine, Boycott Israel'.

The action came after reports received on January 21 about stickers related to the Israel-Palestine conflict appearing at multiple locations across the town. A CID team conducted an inquiry and traced the activity to the two foreign tourists.

Police said the two were in India on tourist visas. The CID found that their actions amounted to a violation of visa conditions, which prohibit engagement in political activities. Additional Superintendent of Police (CID) Rajesh Meena said that engaging in activities that show disrespect towards other countries while staying in India breaches visa norms.

He said the notices were issued under provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, directing the two to leave the country.

Pushkar attracts a large number of foreign tourists every year, including many from Israel.

The officials said no formal complaints were received from tourists in connection with the stickers. After the CID's intervention, the stickers were removed from public places.

Police also conducted checks in areas frequented by foreign tourists to ensure no similar material was displayed, they added.