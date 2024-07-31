Two brothers, 11 and 15, die of electrocution in UP

Saharanpur (UP), Jul 31 (PTI) Two minor brothers died of electrocution in Uttar Pradesh's Deoband on Wednesday after touching an iron road that was in contact with an electricity source, police said.

They identified the deceased as Hufaiz (15) and Sufiyan (11).

Police said the incident occurred in the Badhziaul Haq locality under the Deoband police station area.

Additional SP Rural Sagar Jain said the brothers were rushed to a local hospital but doctors pronounced them dead on arrival.

The bodies have been handed over to the family, Jain added.