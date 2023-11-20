Two brothers among 3 killed in motorbike-truck collision in MP's Seoni district

Seoni (MP), Nov 20 (PTI) Three persons -- two brothers and their relative -- were killed after the motorcycle they were travelling on was hit by a speeding truck in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred on National Highway No. 44, some 30km from the district headquarters, in the afternoon when the trio was returning home after visiting a local fair in Panjra village, an official said.

Chhapara police station in-charge Saurabh Patel said three persons -- identified as Santlal Dhurve (40), his brother Lakshman (35) and their relative Sitaram Uikey (50) -- were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a truck.

Work was underway on one side of the stretch of the highway where the crash took place. Due to this, traffic was diverted on the other side of the highway, he said.

The truck driver fled the spot after the accident, Patel said.