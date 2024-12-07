Two brothers among 3 killed in road accident in UP's Baghpat

Baghpat (UP), Dec 7 (PTI) Three people, including two brothers, were killed when their motorcycle was struck by an unknown vehicle here, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the incident occurred on Friday night on the Baraut-Budhana road in the Binauli area.

The siblings, Jagpal (45) and Satpal (35) along with Suraj (28) were riding a motorcycle when they were hit by an unknown vehicle. They all were seriously injured and rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival, Doghat Police Inspector Bachchu Singh said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, Singh added. PTI COR CDN HIG HIG