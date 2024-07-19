Two brothers among four children drowned in pool in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jul 19 (PTI) Four children, including two brothers, drowned in an artificial pond in Rajasthan's Banswara, police said on Friday.

According to the police, the children -- aged between 6 to 12 -- stopped at the pool on their way back home from school.

They jumped into the pool to take a bath but drowned in the deep water, they said. When the children did not return home, their family members started searching for them and informed the police.

"Four children, including two brothers, drowned in a pond. All of them were from the same village. The bodies will be handed over to family members tomorrow after postmortem," Sajjangarh Station House Officer (SHO) Nagendra Singh said.

The deceased were identified as Shailendra (6) and Rohit (8), sons of Raju Dodiyar; Saynesh (8), son of Devchand; and Hemant (12), son of Dinesh Dodiyar, the police said.