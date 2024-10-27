Two brothers among seven drug peddlers held in J-K

Jammu, Oct 27 (PTI) Seven alleged drug peddlers, including two brothers, were arrested with heroin and poppy straw in separate incidents in Jammu and Udhampur districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday.

In the first incident, four people travelling in an SUV were intercepted by police in the Nagrota area here on Sunday. During a search, 265 grams of heroin and Rs 4.05 lakh cash were recovered from their possession, they said.

Three of the accused -- Shabir Choudhary, his brother Shakeel and their friend Farooq -- were arrested. One of them, Arif, a sibling of Shabir and Shakeel, managed to escape, police said.

In the second incident, two women drug peddlers were arrested from the Mansar area in Udhampur with 10.33 grams of heroin, they said.

In another incident in Udhampur, an interstate narcotics smuggler, Avtar Singh, was arrested after nearly 10 kg of poppy straw was recovered from his Punjab-bound truck at Roundomail, police said.

They said separate cases have been registered in the three matters under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.