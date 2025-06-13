Two brothers arrested for man's death in Delhi's Sultanpuri

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested two brothers for stabbing a 35-year-old man to death following an altercation in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri area, an official said on Thursday.

Naresh (24) and Dharmendra (20), both residents of Sultanpuri, were apprehended and a knife has been recovered from their possession, he said.

According to police, a PCR call regarding a scuffle at Jhuggi in Sultanpuri was received on Tuesday.

The victim, Munna Singh, a labourer, was declared dead after he was rushed to a nearby hospital. Doctors found two stab injuries on his body.

Inquiry revealed that a verbal altercation over a personal dispute between the deceased and the two accused escalated which led to the stabbing, the officer said.

"During the heated exchange, one of the accused allegedly attacked Munna to death," he added.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested both of them from the Mangolpuri area. During interrogation, they allegedly confessed to having attacked Munna. PTI BM SKY SKY