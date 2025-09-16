Two brothers attack sister, kill her infant son in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 16 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman was seriously injured and her one-year-old son killed after she was allegedly attacked by her brothers at her house here, police said.

The victims were identified as Choti and her son, Abhishek.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjay Kumar told reporters that on Monday night, Choti's two brothers allegedly entered the house armed with sharp-edged weapons and attacked them, resulting in the child's death on the spot.

He said a family dispute is suspected to be the cause behind the incident.

According to locals, Choti had been living with her son in a rented house in Prempuri locality under Kotwali police station area while her husband is lodged in jail in a theft case.

Police said an investigation has been launched and efforts are underway to arrest the accused. PTI COR ABN HIG