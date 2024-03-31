Two brothers booked for trying to ‘extort’ Rs 200 crore from builder in Nagpur

Nagpur, Mar 31 (PTI) The Economic Offences Wing of Nagpur police has registered a case against two businessmen brothers for allegedly trying to extort Rs 200 crore from a developer, an official said on Sunday.

The accused and the complainant had some association in the past over a few real estate projects but differences cropped up, he said.

The developer has accused the brother of forcibly taking his signature in a property deal and keeping the original documents with them. When the builder sought to settle the dispute, the brothers allegedly demanded Rs 200 crore, the official said.

The Sadar police have booked the brothers for extortion, cheating and criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code, the official added. PTI COR NR