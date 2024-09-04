Two brothers convicted for murder, awarded life imprisonment

Bhadohi (UP), Sep 4 (PTI) A local court here on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to two brothers convicted in a four-year-old murder case.

"The court of Additional Sessions Judge Subodh Singh on Wednesday awarded life term imprisonment to one Shiv Shankar Prajapati (39) and his elder brother Daya Shankar Prajapati (44) convicted in a murder case," said Government Counsel Dinesh Kumar Pandey.

According to police, the incident took place on January 22, 2020 when the brothers attacked one Mahabeer Prajapati (53) with wooden sticks over an old dispute, killing him on the spot.

In this case, the police filed a chargesheet against the brothers following an investigation.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 32,000 each on the convicts. PTI COR CDN AS AS AS