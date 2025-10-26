Two brothers die after falling into open septic tank at govt hospital in Jabalpur

Jabalpur, Oct 26 (PTI) Two brothers died after falling into an open septic tank in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, a police official said.

The tank is located in a public hospital in Manmohan Nagar under Gohalpur police station limits, he added.

"Vinayak Vishwakarma (12) and his younger brother Kanha Vishwakarma (10) were playing cricket when the ball went inside the hospital compound. Vinayak entered the premises by jumping over the boundary wall to fetch the ball, but did not return. Kanha followed and he too did not come back," Additional Superintendent of Police Suryakant Sharma told reporters.

"A search was mounted by the family later. They found slippers near an open septic tank and alerted police. The bodies were retrieved by fire brigade and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel after the tank was emptied. A case has been registered and further probe is underway," he said.