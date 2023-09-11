Two brothers die as thatched roof of house collapses in UP

Kannauj (UP), Sep 11 (PTI) Two teen brothers died here after the thatched roof of their house collapsed following overnight rains, officials said on Monday.

The incident took place in Lalkiyapur village in the Tirwa police station area on Sunday, they said.

Kallu (13) and his brother Avnish (17) were sitting in a room with their family members when the thatched roof of their house collapsed due to heavy overnight rains, Naib Tehsildar (revenue official) Ratnesh Kumar said.

Kallu and Avnish were rushed to the Tirwa medical college, where doctors declared them dead, he said. PTI COR NAV DIV DIV