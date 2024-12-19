Two brothers die in road accident in Gonda

Gonda (UP), Dec 19 (PTI) Two brothers died here after their motorcycle went out of control, plunged into a 10-foot-deep ditch and collided with a tree, police said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The accident occurred on the Itiyathok-Khargupur road at the Benduli turn on Wednesday.

"Ajay (35) and Dilip (27), residents of Parshram Pur village, died in the accident. Ajay, who worked in Punjab's Bathinda had arrived at the Gonda Junction by train. Dilip had gone to pick him up on a Bullet motorcycle and the accident happened while they were returning home," Additional SP (East) Manoj Kumar Rawat said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Sheshmani Pandey said both victims were not wearing helmets and they suffered severe head and bodily injuries.

Advertisment

"Excessive bleeding led to their deaths," he said.

The sharp Benduli turn has been a hotspot for accidents.

"More than a dozen fatalities have occurred at this location in the past two years. On October 4, four youths travelling in an SUV also died in a similar incident here," SHO Pandey said. PTI COR KIS NSD NSD