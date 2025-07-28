Two brothers drown in marshy area in MP's Bhind

Bhind, Jul 28 (PTI) Two brothers drowned in a marshy area near a culvert in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district on Monday, a police official said.

The incident took place at 6pm near Liloee village under Gorami police station limits, some 49 kilometres from the district headquarters, Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Sanjay Kocha told PTI.

"Saurav (10) and Priyanshu Balmiki (8) from Liloee village were playing near a culvert when they accidentally slipped into water in the marshy area. Their bodies have been recovered by Gorami police personnel with the help of villagers," Kocha said.

Meanwhile, villagers have demanded that such marshy and waterlogged areas be fenced. They also sought compensation for the family of the deceased. PTI COR LAL BNM