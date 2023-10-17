Two brothers drown in Odisha

Paradip, Oct 17 (PTI) Two brothers drowned in Devi river in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district while performing ‘dasaha karma’, the 10th day post-death ritual, of a relative on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased identified as Rinku and Swadesh Pal were swept away in the river while taking a bath as part of the ritual, police added.

"They were performing the death ritual of BSF jawan Satya Narayan Pal of Baredia village who died in a road accident on October 8," police added.

Locals rescued the two persons and rushed them to Adaspur hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead, police said. PTI COR AAM AAM MNB