Two brothers drown in UP's Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP), Aug 9 (PTI) Two minor brothers drowned in a pond during Nag Panchami celebrations in the Kadipur Kotwali area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Friday, the police said.

The incident occurred in the Banke village.

Anshik Yadav (12) and his eight-year-old brother Ansh Yadav, the sons of Sohan Yadav, had gathered along the pond with other children to participate in a fair organised for Nag Panchami.

Anshik Yadav jumped into the water to rescue his younger brother, who had slipped into the pond, and both drowned.

"Ansh Yadav slipped and fell into the deep water while playing. Seeing this, Anshik Yadav jumped into the pond in an attempt to rescue him despite not knowing how to swim. Both drowned in the pond," a police official said.

The other children witnessed the incident and raised an alarm, prompting locals and the boys' family members to rush to the spot. The boys were rescued from the water and taken to the community health centre in Kadipur, where doctors declared them dead, the police said.

Kadipur Subdivisional Magistrate Uttam Tiwari, Tehsildar Ghanshyam Bhartiya and Circle Officer Vinay Gautam reached the health centre after hearing about the drowning.

Tiwari said all possible support would be provided to the grieving family and added that the police had sent the bodies for post-mortem.