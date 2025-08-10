Two brothers electrocuted in UP village

Hathras (UP), Aug 9 (PTI) Two brothers died of electrocution while bathing at a tubewell in Garhi Radhe village here, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 7.30 pm on Saturday when Yogesh (38) came in contact with an electric wire. Seeing him in distress, his brother Heeresh (45) rushed to help but was also electrocuted.

Both fell unconscious and were rushed by villagers to the Community Health Centre in Sadabad, where doctors declared them dead, police said.

Circle Officer Amit Pathak said the bodies have been sent for postmortem.