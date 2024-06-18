Two brothers electrocuted to death in Rajasthan's Baran

Kota (Rajasthan), Jun 18 (PTI) Two brothers were electrocuted to death on Tuesday in an attempt to save their aunt, who had received electric shock while she was charging her mobile at her home in Kabathana town in Baran district, police said.

The deceased youths were identified as Kapil Kashyap (35) and Dharmendra (21), both residents of Kasbathana town in Baran district, they said.

The injured woman was identified as Chandani Kashyap (33), a widow, who lost her husband in a road accident last month, police said.

The mishap occurred around 8 am on Tuesday when the woman while charging her mobile at her home on Sunwada road received electric shock with reportedly naked wire of the mobile charger, said Kasbathana police station SHO Chandra Bhan Singh.

Hearing the woman's screams, her two nephews Kapil and Dharmendra rushed to her room and in an attempt to rescue her from electric shock, they also sustained fatal electric shock and were electrocuted to death on the spot, he added.

However, the three were rushed to a local hospital, where the doctors declared Kapil and Dharmendra brought dead, the SHO said, adding the woman was referred to the CHC Kelwada, where she is under treatment and her condition was stated to be out of danger.

The SHO further said that it was learnt during initial probe that the house, where the mishap occurred, had illegal electricity connection by means of hanging wire from power line in the street to the house.

The police handed over the bodies of the two brothers to the family members after post-mortem and lodged a case of accidental death under Section 174 of the CrPC, he added. PTI CORR AS AS