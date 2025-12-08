Two brothers from Jharkhand killed in Goa nightclub fire cremated

Ranchi, Dec 8 (PTI) The mortal remains of two brothers, who were among three migrant workers from Jharkhand killed in a fire at the Goa nightclub, were consigned to flames at their ancestral village on Monday.

Pradeep Mahto (24) and Binod Mahto (20), two brothers from Fatehpur village in Lapung, and Mohit Munda (22) of Govindpur village in Khunti district's Karra block died in the inferno that ravaged the North Goa club post-midnight on Sunday.

A total of 25 people, including 14 staff members of the nightclub, were killed in the fire.

The bodies of both Pradeep and Binod, which were brought back in the morning, were cremated on the bank of the Karo river in Lapung, some 60 km from the state capital.

The cremation was held in the presence of villagers and block officials.

The brothers had migrated to Goa about a year ago to work at the nightclub. They used to send around Rs 30,000 per month to their family.

"Both were unmarried. They were scheduled to celebrate Holi with us next year," their elder brother Phagu Mahto said.

The mortal remains of Mohit have also been taken to his native village, Govindpur, in the adjoining Khunti district. His last rites will be performed as per tribal customs.

Agriculture Minister Shilpy Neha Tirkey, who coordinated with the Goa government to bring back the bodies, said all three workers belonged to her Mandar constituency.

"The bodies were sent to their native villages in special ambulances. I will request Chief Minister Hemant Soren for some welfare provisions for the families of the victims," she told PTI.

The Labour Department has handed Rs 50,000 each to the families of the victims as immediate assistance.

State Migrant Control Room's team lead Shikha Lakra, who received the bodies at the airport, told PTI the Labour Department has ensured that two of the family members of the victims who are still stranded in Goa are brought back to Ranchi by a flight in the evening. PTI NAM SOM