Two brothers from Pakistan among nine booked by Bhiwandi cops in alleged illegal stay case

Thane, Jun 6 (PTI) Two siblings from Pakistan were booked for alleged illegal stay in India, while seven others have been named in the FIR for helping them get forged documents, a police official from Bhiwandi in Thane district said on Thursday.

Harun Umar Parkar and Aslam Umar Parkar, siblings from Pakistan, have been residing in Gulzarnagar in Bhiwandi since 1971 without valid documents, Shanti Nagar police station sub inspector Suresh Ghuge told PTI.

"The other seven helped them by arranging fake documents and ID cards etc, in the process creating a security threat for the country," he said.

The nine have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating by inducement), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for cheating), 471 (fraud) and 34 (common intention) as well provisions of the Passports Act and Foreign Nationals Act, the official informed.

No arrest has been made in the case, he added.