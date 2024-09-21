Two brothers get life imprisonment for double murder, decapitation in UP

Shravasti (UP), Sep 21 (PTI) A local court here sentenced two brothers to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 70,000 each for the murder of two brothers 13 years ago.

According to District Government Advocate (Criminal) K P Singh, the crime was committed on September 17, 2011, when Nukke Khan, his brother Koone Khan, and Shamsul Haq were returning home from a court hearing. Five individuals from their village -- Badruddin, Pappu, Abrar, Merajuddin, and Shamsuddin -- attacked the brothers, slitting their throats with a sword, and then decapitating them.

"Shamsul Haq, who survived the attack, reported the crime to police. Nukka Khan's son filed a case against the five suspects. The severed heads of the brothers were recovered 12 days later," said Singh.

Three of the accused -- Badruddin, Pappu, and Abrar -- were previously sentenced to life imprisonment by the district judge. "Shamsuddin and Merajuddin, who are brothers themselves, escaped arrest but were eventually apprehended by police a couple of years later," said the officer.

"The court of Additional Sessions Judge (first) Amit Kumar Prajapati on Friday convicted Shamsuddin and Merajuddin, sentencing them separately to 10 years of imprisonment followed by life imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 70,000 on each accused," said Singh.