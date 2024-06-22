Two brothers held for duping woman on pretext of providing job in Education Ministry

New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) Two brothers were arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad for allegedly duping a woman on the pretext of providing her a job in the Education Ministry, officials said.

Saurabh Singh, 24 and Sagar Singh, 27, allegedly cheated the woman of Rs 3 lakh in the name of processing fee and interview fee, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) MK Meena said that a woman pursuing her studies filed a complaint a few days ago stating that she was in search of a government job when she found a message "12 seats in the education ministry for graduation interested candidates inbox me" on one Facebook group namely "Sant Nagar Burari" posted by the profile ID namely "Karan Tiwari".

When she communicated on the page, the alleged person told her the process of getting a job in the ministry and later informed her about the payment for the processing and interview fees, Meena said.

The officer said that to cheat the complainant and to gain her confidence, he made an email ID educationministry98@gmail.com and after that he asked her to make all communication on gmail.

In this way, both the brothers started taking money by making various tempting promises to the woman. They took around Rs 3 lakh from her on several instances, he said.

A thorough search of the money trail among several bank accounts were conducted and the accused were nabbed from their residence in Vijay Nagar of Ghaziabad on Friday, another officer said.

Four smart mobile phones, three SIM cards and a small basic keypad phone has been recovered from their possession, he said.

The accused are being further interrogated, police said. PTI ALK AS AS