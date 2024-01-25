Two brothers held for forcing people to work as bonded labourers, assaulting worker

Palghar, Jan 25 (PTI) Police on Thursday arrested two brothers from Palghar district in Maharashtra for allegedly forcing people to work as bonded labourers and severely thrashing one of the workers, an official said.

The arrested accused, Karchand and Sudam Gurav, own a brick kiln at Borpada in Bhiwandi taluka of neighbouring Thane district, he said.

Based on a complaint filed by Shyam Pawar, a 22-year-old tribal man, the police filed a case at the Jawhar police station on Thursday.

As per the complaint, the victim and some others from his village were lured into working at the brick kiln run by the Gurav brothers.

On January 5, the accused allegedly verbally abused the victim and also beat him up. To stop him from escaping, the accused snatched away Rs 480 he had with him and locked him in a room. They returned later and assaulted him again, it said.

But the victim somehow managed to escape the following morning and reached his village after traversing his way through the forest areas. From his house, he went to his sister's house in Nashik to avoid being taken back to Bhiwandi for work at the brick kiln, the police said.

After consulting with friends in the village, he returned to Jawhar and filed the complaint.

The accused brothers along with three others were booked under Indian Penal Code sections 395 (dacoity), 342 (wrongful confinement), 370 (3) (trafficking of more than one person), 374 (criminalising unlawful compulsory labour), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation).

They were also booked under the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, he said.

The Jawhar police are in the process of transferring the case to Bhiwandi for further probe. PTI COR NP