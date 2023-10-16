Two brothers held for operating mephedrone factory in Solapur district

Mumbai, Oct 16 (PTI) Two brothers have been arrested for allegedly operating a mephedrone manufacturing unit in Maharashtra's Solapur district and 8 kg of high-quality drug and more than 50 kg of unprocessed contraband were seized from the premises, police said on Monday.

The police had on Saturday arrested Rahul Kisan Gawali and his brother Atul in the western suburb of Khar and recovered 5.09 kg of mephedrone worth Rs 10.17 crore from them, an official said.

In a follow-up operation, the police's crime branch raided the manufacturing unit in Chincholi MIDC in Solapur district, where they found that the duo had set up three laboratories, he said.

The Gawali brothers, who had both failed Class 10, had worked in a chemical factory for a few years, and they set up the laboratories on 21,000 sq ft area in a rented space, the official said.

The duo had been operating the unit since the last seven months, he said.

The police seized high-quality mephedrone worth Rs 16 crore, while the unprocessed drug is worth more than Rs 100, he said, adding that a diary containing formulas used to make the contraband was also recovered from the premises.

The accused had come to Mumbai to distribute mephedrone a month ago and supplied it to local drug peddlers. A probe is underway to identify their aides, he said.

Incidentally, the police from Thane city had raided another factory in the area in 2016 and recovered drugs worth Rs 2,000 crore. PTI DC ARU