Two brothers held for stabbing man to death in northeast Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested two brothers for allegedly stabbing a 33-year-old man to death near a park in northeast Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

The victim, Wasim, was stabbed to death in the Shastri Park area on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. He was taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where he was declared dead, they added.

"The accused were identified as Shakir (26) and Islam alias Border,(22). During interrogation, the duo confessed to the crime and told investigators they had a prior dispute with the deceased," said the officer.

A forensic team had earlier examined the crime scene and collected evidence, while CCTV footage from surrounding areas was scanned to trace the movements of the victim and identify those involved.

Further investigation in the case is underway, police added.