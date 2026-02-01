Two brothers held for stealing bells from temples in UP's Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr(UP), Feb 1 (PTI) Police have arrested two brothers for their alleged involvement in stealing bells from temples in Bulandshahr and neighbouring areas, officials said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Amit and Sumit, are residents of the Shikarpur police station area, Superintendent of Police (City) Shankar Prasad said.

According to the police, the two brothers were involved in thefts at temples located in Kotwali Dehat, Khurja Nagar and Chola areas of Bulandshahr, as well as Dadri police station area in neighbouring Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

Police recovered 11 temple bells from their possession, SP Prasad said.

Further investigation is underway, police said.