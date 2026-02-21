Two brothers held for stealing cash from shoppers' carry bags in Delhi market

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Two brothers have been arrested for allegedly stealing cash from shoppers' carry bags in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar market area, police said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Sunny (34) and Hunny (32), both residents of Uttam Nagar, were arrested after two theft cases were registered earlier this month at Gandhi Nagar, they said. A total of Rs 83,000 of the stolen amount was recovered from them.

Police said the brothers were involved in incidents on February 12 and 14 in which cash worth Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 78,000, respectively, was stolen from carry bags of traders and customers in the busy market.

During the investigation, CCTV footage helped identify the suspects, and on February 17, they were nabbed when they returned to the market to commit a similar offence.

Cash worth Rs 50,000 was recovered from Sunny at the spot, and Rs 15,000 was later recovered from Hunny's residence, officers said.

Further interrogation led to the recovery of another Rs 18,000 linked to the earlier thefts, police said.

Police said the accused confessed to targeting people carrying luggage or cash-filled bags, common in the wholesale market where many transactions are conducted in cash. One of them would discreetly unzip the bag and remove the money before handing it to the other to escape.

Sunny has a case under the Arms Act registered against him previously. Further investigation is underway, police added.