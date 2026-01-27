Two brothers injured in quarrel with scooter-borne men in Delhi's Seelampur

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Two brothers were injured following a quarrel with two men riding a scooter in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on January 26, they said, adding that police received information regarding the incident at 5.14 pm.

A team rushed to the spot, but by the time they reached there, the injured had already been taken to JPC Hospital and were later referred to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital for further treatment, the police said.

During preliminary enquiry, it emerged that one of the siblings was crossing the road in front of a bakery when they got into an argument with two people who were on a scooter, they said.

The altercation escalated, leading to injuries to both siblings, they said.

The police have registered a case at Seelampur police station and teams have been deployed to identify and apprehend the accused. Further probe is underway, they added.