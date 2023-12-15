Two brothers injured in slab collapse in Ambernath; building evacuated

Thane, Dec 15 (PTI) Two teenaged brothers were injured after a slab collapsed in a building in Ambernath in Thane district on Friday, a civic official said.

Ambernath Municipal Council Fire Officer Bhagwat Sonawane said the slab of the fourth floor of the building collapsed at around 1:45pm, injuring the brothers in the 18-19 age group.

"They live in a flat on the third floor. They were treated in a nearby hospital for minor injuries. The debris has been cleared and the building has been evacuated as a precautionary measure," he said.

Engineers of the AMC will take a call on what further action to take to make the 27-year-old building safe for residents, Sonawane added. PTI COR BNM BNM