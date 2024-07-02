Two brothers killed after house wall collapses in UP's Bahraich

Bahraich (UP), Jul 2 (PTI) Two brothers lost their lives when the wall of a house collapsed due to heavy rains at a village in Payagpur area here, police on Tuesday said.

Vishram (16) and Aman (10) were killed when the wall of a house collapsed at around 5 am in Parsoli Trikoli village, they said.

Payagpur SHO Karunakar Pandey said the two bodies were taken out from the debris and sent for post-mortem.

The victims' family will be given due financial assistance, said an administration official. PTI CORR ABN AS AS