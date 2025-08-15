Two brothers killed as speeding truck hits car on Bundelkhand Expressway in UP

Banda (UP), Aug 15 (PTI) Two brothers were killed on Friday when their car was hit by a speeding unidentified truck on the Bundelkhand Expressway in Mahoba district, a police official said.

Mahoba City Circle Officer (CO) Deepak Dubey said the incident took place in the Khanna police area when an Alto car carrying the victims was struck by the truck.

The deceased were identified as Ashutosh Dwivedi (32) and Utkarsh (26), sons of Santosh Dwivedi, a teacher at Hindu Inter College in Banda district's Atarra town, he said.

Quoting family members, the officer said Ashutosh lived in Delhi and was preparing for the UPSC examinations, while Utkarsh was a teacher at a government school in the national capital.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and efforts are on to trace the truck and its driver, who fled after the accident, the CO added. PTI COR KIS MNK MNK