Two brothers killed as truck falls into gorge in J-K's Ramban

Jammu, Jan 10 (PTI) Two brothers were killed when a truck skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in the Ramban district, officials said.

The truck carrying iron rods was on its way to Kashmir from Jammu when the accident took place at Monkey Morh in the Battery Cheshma area late on Thursday night, they said.

The SDRF, police, and locals launched a rescue operation on Friday morning and recovered both the bodies from the 400-foot-deep gorge, they added.

The deceased have been identified as Yasir and Danish from north Kashmir.