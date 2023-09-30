Two brothers killed in bike accident with truck in Rajasthan's Dholpur

Dholpur, Sep 30 (PTI) Two brothers were killed when their motorcycle collided with a truck and caught fire here early Saturday, police said.

Police said that Vijay and his brother Akash left their home at 4 am to go Gangapur city when the incident occurred at Badi sadar police station area.

Akash got stuck under the truck with the bike which caught fire and died due to burning. Vijay succumbed to severe head injuries, police said. The bodies were shifted to the mortuary of a local hospital for post-mortem.