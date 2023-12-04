Two brothers killed in road accident in UP's Balrampur

Balrampur (UP), Dec 4 (PTI) Two brothers were killed here after their motorcycle collided with an unidentified vehicle on the Balrampur-Bahraich National Highway, police said on Monday.

Satendra Rai Srivastava (32) and his brother Rajendra Harshit Srivastava (30), residents of Lakhaura Majgwa village here, were returning home on Sunday night when the accident took place near M L K College in the Nagar Kotwali area, the police said.

The driver fled the spot after the accident, they added.

While Satendra died on the spot, Rajendra succumbed to injuries during treatment at a hospital, Kotwali SHO S K Singh said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, Singh said.

The police are trying to trace the vehicle involved in the accident, the SHO said, adding that a case has been registered. PTI COR SAB RPA