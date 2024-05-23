Two brothers killed in road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP), May 23 (PTI) Two brothers, riding a scooter, were killed after they were hit by a speeding car on the Lucknow-Varanasi National Highway here on Thursday, police said.

The police identified the victims as Sameer (38) and his brother Amir (30), residents of Panchopiran town of Kotwali Nagar.

According to police, Sameer and Amir were going on a scooter to the Hasanpur area to collect some essential household items. When they reached Hasanpur Gumti, a speeding car coming from the opposite direction hit their scooter.

While one of the brothers died on the spot, the other succumbed to the injuries in the hospital. Police have sent the bodies for postmortem. Efforts are being made to nab the driver who managed to flee, police said. PTI COR CDN HIG HIG