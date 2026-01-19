Two brothers killed in road crash in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, Jan 19 (PTI) A truck rammed into a motorcycle here, leaving two brothers dead and their friend critically injured, police said on Monday.

The accident took place at Kali Sarak Chowk on Sunday night.

Navdeep Singh, Duty Officer Basti Jodhewal Police Station said, the brothers identified as Shiv Mohan (28) and Damodar Kumar (22), died on the spot. They belonged to a village in Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh.

The truck driver fled after the accident, police said. A case has been registered. PTI COR SUN DV DV