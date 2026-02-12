Two brothers killed, one injured as truck hits bike in UP's Barabanki; driver absconding

Barabanki (UP), Feb 12 (PTI) Two brothers were killed while their friend sustained serious injuries after a speeding truck hit their motorcycle in the Ghungheter police station area here, officials said on Thursday.

The accident took place on the Nigohan-Bajgahni road on Wednesday night when the three youths were returning home from work, they said.

Ankit Yadav (24) and his younger brother Vikas Yadav (20), residents of Peennagar village, along with their friend Vikas (23) of neighbouring Chhuliha Ka Purwa village, worked at an almirah factory in the Kursi Industrial Area.

After finishing their shift, the three were heading home on a bike when a speeding truck hit their vehicle.

The impact flung the trio onto the road, police said, killing the two brothers on the spot.

The truck driver fled the scene along with the vehicle following the incident, they added.

On receiving information from locals, police reached the scene and found Ankit and his brother dead.

The third person was found critically injured and rushed to a hospital, and his condition is said to be serious, police said, adding that the bodies have been sent for postmortem examination.

A case has been registered against the unidentified truck driver and efforts are underway to trace the vehicle. CCTV footage from nearby areas is being scanned to identify the accused, police said. PTI COR ABN ABN ARB ARB