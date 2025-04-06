Two brothers killed, seven injured as four shops collapse in UP's Agra

Agra (UP), Apr 5 (PTI) Two brothers were killed and seven others were injured after four shops collapsed in a colony here on Saturday, officials said.

The deceased were identified as brothers, Kishan Upadhyay (65) and Vishnu Upadhyay (60), Additional Police Commissioner Sanjeev Tyagi said.

The incident happened around 4 pm in Sector 7 Awas Vikas colony when some renovation and repair work was being done in the shops and it collapsed, Tyagi said. Some family members and labourers were present.

Nine people were pulled out of the debris and rushed to a hospital. Kishan and Vishnu died during treatment, he said.

The shops, owned by four brothers, had been vacated a few days ago for some repair work.

While Kishan and Vishnu died, two other brothers are undergoing treatment at the hospital.