Two brothers killed, two others injured in attack by family members over property in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, Aug 27 (PTI) Two brothers were crushed to death after their family members allegedly beat them up and ran over them with a tractor in a dispute over their ancestral property in Chhattisgarh's Mungeli district, police said on Tuesday.

A man and a woman also sustained injuries in the attack that occurred on the Gigtara-Chhatan villages road under Fastarpur police station limits on Sunday, Mungeli Superintendent of Police (SP) Girija Shankar Jaiswal told PTI.

As per preliminary information, Toran Patle, a resident of the Budhwara village, has seven sons. Patle and his sons — Keju Ram, Makhan and Rambali — were in dispute with his three other sons — Bhagbali, Wakil and Kaushal — over the division of the ancestral property, he said.

On Sunday, Patle, his three sons, their wives and two others allegedly brutally attacked Bhagbali, Kaushal, Wakil and his wife Santoshi with sticks near their field, the official said.

Keju allegedly ran over his brothers Bhagbali (55) and Wakil (45) with a tractor, killing the former on the spot, he said.

On being alerted about the incident, a police team reached the spot and shifted the three injured persons to a hospital, where Wakil died, he said.

Kaushal (58) and Santoshi (40) are undergoing treatment, the official said.

A case has been registered against nine persons, and five of them, including Keju, his wife Chitralekha, Rambali's wife Rajni, Makhan's wife Minakshi and Makhan's son, have been arrested, he said.

Efforts are on to trace four others who are absconding, the SP said. PTI TKP ARU